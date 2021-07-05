Today is Monday, July 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, it was believed that about 18,000 people attended the Fourth of July celebration the previous day at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. One incident marred the celebration when a skyrocket fell and struck a small girl, burning her shoulder.
In 1971, the Freedom Celebration festivities at Memorial Stadium drew between 35,000 and 40,000 people.
In 2006, state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, was very quietly and very quickly fading from politics. He didn't appear at Republican Party functions, didn't return reporters' phone calls, and the previous month, he closed out his campaign fund. It seemed that as quickly as Winkel burst onto the local political scene -- as a candidate for the Champaign County Board in 1992, advancing rapidly to state representative in 1995 and state senator in 2002 -- Winkel was walking into the shadows at the ripe old age of 49. He would turn 50 in September.