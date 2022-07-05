Today is Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, it was conservatively estimated that the Fourth of July celebration in Crystal Lake Park and the auto races at the Champaign County Fairgrounds drew 30,000. The Urbana Association of Commerce Committee in charge of the fireworks said it was disappointed in the display and would refuse to pay for it.
In 1972, sweaters, blankets and winter coats were dragged out as an estimated 30,000 people braved unseasonably cold weather to watch the annual July 4 fireworks at Memorial Stadium. The high temperature was 70 degrees and the low was 54.
In 2007, there was some unexpected news for the thousands who endured the post-fireworks traffic jam in Champaign: It really wasn’t as bad as they thought. At least that’s the perception of police agencies that coordinated traffic flow after the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show, which ended about 9:45 p.m. at Parkland College. Champaign police Sgt. Scott Friedlein said officers were released from duty about the same time as previous years — around 11 p.m. — when the show was held just outside Memorial Stadium.