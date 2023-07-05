Today is Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana City Council repealed the wheel tax ordinance and granted salary increases of $5 per month to members of the police and fire departments.
In 1973, hundreds of people turned out to Centennial Park to watch “Eagle II,” a hot-air balloon measuring 50 feet in diameter and piloted by Wayne Shaw, formerly of Urbana, and Jerry Kinkade of Evanston.
In 2008, a team of state investigators gathered at Lodge Park near Monticello after stray shells from a fireworks display landed in a crowd the previous evening. Piatt County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant J.D. Russell said about four shells branched off from one firework during the annual show in Monticello.