Today is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, eight men had already been seated for the John Christmas murder case in Champaign County Court. Christmas was accused of decapitating his wife with a razor in April. Prosecutors had already said they would seek the death penalty.
In 1971, five bodies were found in the shattered wreckage of a single-engine Piper Commanche that crashed into a cornfield near Philo. The craft was bound for Cincinnati from Sioux City, Iowa. The victims were from Ohio, South Dakota and Pennsylvania.
In 2006, Illinois’ senior senator said he believed a new independent redevelopment commission could be successful in bringing about new economic development in Rantoul following the closure of Chanute Air Force Base. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, met with Mayor Neal Williams, Village Administrator David Johnston, Public Works Director Greg Hazel and David Chestnut (the leader of a citizens group that helped push for a redevelopment commission) for nearly 40 minutes to discuss the village’s challenges 13 years after Chanute’s closure.