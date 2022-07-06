Today is Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign City Council members approved paving Springfield Avenue from Prospect Avenue to Russell Street. When finished, it would create a fully paved road from Decatur to Danville.
In 1972, the Champaign City Council approved the appointment of Patrolman William Jobe as the first police member of the city’s human-rights commission.
In 2007, employees at three Collins & Aikman auto-parts plants in Rantoul were worrying about how they would survive now that their employer announced it would permanently lay off the plants’ 535 employees by July 20. “To a lot of people (it) probably felt like it’s a death in the family,” said Dawn MacVittie, who had worked at Collins & Aikman for almost 12 years.