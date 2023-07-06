Today is Thursday, July 6, 2023. Here are local news reports from 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1973, Urbana’s Main Street Neighborhood Market, one of the community’s several collectively run, worker-controlled businesses, was forced to close its doors June 15 due to financial considerations and was going out of business.
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl was burned by fireworks set off by the same company that had problems at Lodge Park near Monticello, injuring nine. Because she was a minor, Villa Grove police Officer Adam Deckard wouldn’t release the girl’s name, but he said she was from Rantoul and was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter around 9:45 p.m.