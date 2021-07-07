Today is Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the University of Illinois was to hold some of its classes in temporary wooden buildings the next year, the UI Board of Trustees decided the previous day in a meeting at the Drake Hotel in Chicago.
In 1971, leaders of Champaign’s Black community called on City Manager Warren Browning to resign at a tense city council meeting. They were angry over his handling of the Howard Mitchell affair. Mitchell was fired as director of community relations a week previous. No specific reason had been given publicly.
In 2006, the Atkins Group was planning to break ground in late July or early August on a 7-acre commercial development at the southeast corner of Windsor and Philo roads. The development was to be called The Pines at Stone Creek Commons. It would include six standalone buildings with 28,000 square feet of space grouped around a plaza. The development would also include three outlots of about an acre each that would be marketed for sale.