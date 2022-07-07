Today is Thursday, July 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mr. Porcheddu, president of the Danville Fireworks Display Co., which furnished an unsatisfactory display at the Urbana July Fourth event, was in town to try to reach a settlement. He offered to take $50 off his $450 bill. The Association of Commerce declined the deal.
In 1972, plans for Colony West, a $12.5 million open space community for about 500 families on a 73-acre tract near Mattis Park in Champaign, were announced by the Johnny Bruce Company. Work on the housing development was to begin later that year.
In 2007, a nearly forgotten piece of local history would be returning to Champaign’s West Side Park. The old band shell, torn down many decades previous, would be replicated on about the same spot it once stood. Two Champaign businesses were providing the design and construction work for free as a community-service project. Broeren Russo Construction Co. and its 75 local employees were donating the building labor, and Architectural Spectrum donated the design work. The seed for the project was planted by the late Terry Bilbrey, a former Champaign businessman and city council member who left the Champaign Park District $100,000 to pay for a new band shell.