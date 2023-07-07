Today is Friday, July 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1973, Ozark Air Lines, grounded for 11 weeks, put 34 of its 40 planes in the air as it resumed 85 percent of its service following the settlement of a mechanics strike.
In 2008, the pitching of Dylan Hamilton and the hitting and fielding of first baseman Devon Johnson were instrumental in Clifford-Jacobs’ 5-1 victory over Super Pantry in the Twin City Little League tournament championship game at Zahnd Park in Champaign.