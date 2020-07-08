Today is Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, there had been much criticism of the manner in which the Fourth of July celebration at Crystal Lake Park was conducted, resulting in a disclaimer of all responsibility by the Urbana Association of Commerce that next year’s celebration would be free to everyone.
In 1970, the Champaign Board of Local Improvements held a public hearing on proposed lighting improvements in the northwest section of the University of Illinois campus. Most people opposed new streetlights, saying the existing ones were adequate.
In 2005, the oldest man of a group of five fishing buddies was killed in a boating collision on Clinton Lake. The man who crashed into the pontoon was arrested for driving a boat while under the influence of alcohol. Robert Eugene Tharp, 82, of Farmer City died in the accident.