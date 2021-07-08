Today is Thursday, July 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the state rested its case against accused wife-slayer John Christmas. The defense thereupon undertook its effort to prove that Christmas was insane and was on April 15, when he slit his wife’s throat. The courtroom had been packed for the trial.
In 1971, “The whole thing was fouled up from the beginning,” was the way one law-enforcement officer described the 19 hours between when a single-engine plane slammed into the earth near Philo and the the time when the wreckage was first discovered, including five bodies. No law-enforcement agencies in the area were notified by the FAA of a missing plane in the area.
In 2006, Lincoln Hall, built in 1911 in honor of Abraham Lincoln, was in need of repairs, and the University of Illinois had wanted to renovate the building for years, but the project had been delayed because of a lack of money. Total renovation would cost an estimated $56 million. Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s office announced it would release $3 million for the UI to renovate Lincoln Hall. UI President B. Joseph White, along with Jan Grimes, executive director of the Capital Development Board, the state agency which oversees construction projects in Illinois, and State Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, D-Urbana, made the announcement in front of Lincoln Hall. “This is very personal for me. I’ve fallen in love with the beauty of Lincoln Hall,” said White, who called the building a “spectacular monument” to President Abraham Lincoln.