Today is Friday, July 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, James Fitzgerald Jr., 12, of Clinton was shot and killed by a guard at the Illinois Central Railroad shop in the DeWitt County town. Two men were shot and badly wounded in a clash that followed the fatal shooting.
In 1972, drivers and mechanics at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said they would go on strike the next day, but the head of the transit district said he had received no official notice of a strike.
In 2007, a tanker truck carrying gasoline rolled over and burned on Interstate 74, killing the driver and closing a 17-mile section of interstate until at least the following morning. Authorities kept the highway closed so they could inspect the I-74 bridge over Kickapoo Creek about a mile west of Downs, where the accident occurred. The driver was tentatively identified as Ralph Lowell Kolbus, 71, of Mattoon, who worked for an Ashkum trucking firm.