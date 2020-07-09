Today is Thursday, July 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the police were called to the home of Cauth Lane to find that Mrs. Lane had thrown a jelly jar at her husband, striking him in the head and leaving an ugly gash. The officers were deeply touched when the couple's two daughters led them to the hiding place of a pair of razors, explaining that they had hidden them in fear.
In 1970, a slate of Republican candidates for the University of Illinois Board of Trustees was to be considered at the state Republican convention in Peoria later that month. The GOP slate included incumbents W. Clement Stone of Chicago, Dr. Earl Walker of Harrisburg and newcomers William Karnes of Flossmoor and state Rep. Francis I. Dawson of Evanston.
In 2005, a quiet revolution was coming to an end in Urbana as a quiet revolutionary prepared to move to Mexico. Hugh Phillips founded El Centro por los Trabajadores a decade previous to help migrant workers who spoke Spanish and American Indian languages. At 72, Phillips was set to retire to the Puebla area south of Mexico City.