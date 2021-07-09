Today is Friday, July 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John Christmas was found guilty of the death of his wife in April and sentenced to death. The jury deliberated less than an hour in reaching the verdict. “We find the defendant guilty as charged in the indictment and fix his punishment as death,” said the verdict. “So say you all, gentlemen?” said Judge Boggs. All nodded assent.
In 1971, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District trustees decided that fares on the system that was to open later that summer would be 30 cents for adults ($2 in today’s dollars). Fares would be half that for high school students and younger.
In 2006, the summer migrant education program at Hoopeston schools was housed at David Greer School that year, back where it started 40 years earlier, and Maria Martinez hoped that wasn’t a bad omen. Martinez, who had worked with the federally funded program every year since it began, said participants’ numbers had dropped dramatically, but students’ needs had changed and grown. “This program is still needed,” she said. “We need to prepare these students for life today now more than ever. We used to make art projects like trains out of boxes. Now we concentrate on numbers and books. We’re not painting boxes anymore.”