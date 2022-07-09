Today is Saturday, July 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, quiet was restored in Clinton after an angry mob of about 600 people tried to storm hardware stores in an effort to procure ammunition to drive imported railroad guards out of town. The chaos followed the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at the Illinois Central Railroad shop. Wesley Davis, the guard suspected of killing the boy, was under arrest, charged with murder.
In 1972, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was “totally shut down,” its director said, after union bus drivers and mechanics went on strike.
In 2007, a section of Interstate 74 would remain closed to westbound traffic for at least two weeks while state workers repaired a bridge damaged in a fiery tanker-truck crash. Illinois Department of Transportation engineers said the westbound bridge over Kickapoo Creek was too badly damaged by the intense fire to carry traffic.