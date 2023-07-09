Today is Sunday, July 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, four men were seriously injured when the car they were driving fast hit the edge of the concrete culvert two miles south of Champaign on the Savoy Road. The four young men were on their way to Charleston on a fishing trip.
In 1973, Olympian Rick Wolhuter turned in a sub-four-minute mile at Memorial Stadium, the first for the annual Freedom Mile race.
In 2008, thanks to the enterprising work of Rudy Pribble, Champaign was hosting a Midwest Regional senior slow-pitch softball tournament that grew from 42 teams in 2006 to 59 the previous year and had attracted 77 that week. All the customary softball games at Dodds were postponed to make room for tournament action.