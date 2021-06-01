Today is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Illinois voters were denied a referendum on the prohibition enforcement bill. A measure called “The Illinois Volstead law with the loopholes plugged” was defeated on the Illinois House floor.
In 1971, the Champaign Human Relations Commission investigative report on an April 19 race riot at Centennial High School named four Champaign police officers and charged them with various acts of neglect in their decision making. City Manager Warren Browning said, however, that charges were being brought only against Lt. Delmar Dawkins, a 19-year veteran of the force.
In 2006, some roads were flooded in Douglas County after storms brought tornadoes, high winds and heavy rains. But the storms throughout East Central Illinois — including at least seven confirmed tornadoes — caused no injuries and little damage. Four tornadoes touched down in Douglas County but caused no property damage, according to Joe Victor, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Three more confirmed tornadoes touched down in Champaign County.