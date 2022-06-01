Today is Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the final total of degrees to be conferred at the University of Illinois’ 51st commencement on June 14 would doubtless reach 1,150, according to an announcement.
In 1972, canoeists from all over the state were expected to gather in Vermilion County for a paddling protest against state plans to dam the scenic Middle Fork River north of Kickapoo State Park. The protest was being organized by conservationist Bob Bales of Homer to fight plans to create a 12-mile-long reservoir for water supply and recreation.
In 2007, the Danville City Council took its first step in mooring a riverboat casino to Vermilion River’s shores. The council voted 9-1 to approve a resolution urging the General Assembly to expand the state’s gambling licenses to the Danville area. The resolution also asked that state Sen. Mike Frerichs, D-Gifford, and state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, support any reasonable gambling-expansion bill that includes a license for the Danville area.