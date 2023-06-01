Today is Thursday, June 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff John Gray said he would prohibit boxing promoter Frank Hill from staging any more shows at the Illinois Theater because of a near riot that resulted from what the sheriff called a “entirely unsatisfactory and unsuccessful” show.
In 1973, Phase 2 of Urbana’s downtown redevelopment was unveiled for the city council, carrying with it a $10 million price tag. The plan, which would cover more than a full block of downtown Urbana north of Lincoln Square, included a two-level department store containing 100,000 square feet, a shopping mall of about 117,000 square feet and an office tower 6 to 10 stories high.
In 2008, some people showing up for jury duty at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana were sent home, not because there were no trials for them to hear but because construction had displaced them. Tuckpointing on the old courthouse meant that the jury-assembly room, on the first floor of the old courthouse at the west end of the courthouse complex, was out of commission for several months.