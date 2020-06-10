Today is Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the first games of the season were played by the eight teams in the Champaign Kid League. Two of the games were played in West Side Park and two were played in Washington Park. At the close of the league season, a game between the winner of the league season and the winner of the Red Triangle League of Urbana probably would be held.
In 1970, Circuit Judge Birch Morgan said he considered the six magazines before him in Champaign County Circuit Court to be obscene. But he ruled that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that publications such as those bought by Champaign police officers in a raid on two local businesses were not obscene and were protected by the constitutional right to free speech.
In 2005, the previous 12 months had been a boom period for Ford County, according to an area banker. The past year saw increased retail sales, new jobs and increased home sales, according to Ed Scharlau, vice chairman of First Busey Corp. “Ford County deserves a little Champagne to toast the positive figures for this area,” said Scharlau, who was to be the featured speaker at the 10th annual Busey Ford County Economic Seminar, held at the Railside Golf Club.