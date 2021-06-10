Today is Thursday, June 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, that year’s University of Illinois commencement address was to be given by President David Kinley at 10 a.m. June 15 in the gymnasium.
In 1971, Busey First National Bank in Urbana was preparing to build a two-story building immediately west of its present location in downtown Urbana to meet expansion plans.
In 2006, a third candidate was set to jump into the 52nd Illinois Senate District race. Joe Parnarauskis, a 52-year-old Westville resident, was circulating petitions to run under the Socialist Equality Party banner as an alternative to Democrat Mike Frerichs and Republican Judy Myers. The 52nd District included Champaign-Urbana, the eastern half of Champaign County and all but the top portion of Vermilion County.