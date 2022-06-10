Today is Friday, June 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a class of 137 graduated from Urbana High School. Diplomas were presented by Judge Roy Freeman, president of the board of education.
In 1972, Dr. Gwain Zarbuck, parent, and Terry Gates, president of the Lincoln School PTA, closed the school’s doors for the last time. The Champaign school, built in 1892, served 117 students that year, most of whom would attend South Side School in the fall.
In 2007, after two decades of baking pies and serving them at her cozy Champaign restaurant, Pie-Full Delight, Phyllis Burgess hung up her apron and leased the building at 40 E. Springfield Ave. to a Paxton couple who planned to open a deli there. The building was being remodeled, and the new restaurant, to be called Murphy’s Deli, was set to open in early August.