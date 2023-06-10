Today is Saturday, June 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the attorney for John and Emma Hirschfeld failed to appear for a court hearing to hold the sheriff in contempt for refusing to surrender 56 quarts of liquor seized at the Hirschfeld home. The sheriff believed the couple had dropped the proceedings.
In 1973, Willard Airport received a $2.5 million federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to make long-awaited improvements, including land acquisition, runway strengthening, marking and lighting and installing fencing.
In 2008, Urbana police Chief Mike Bily said he didn’t see major problems with enforcing a proposed new ordinance that would impose a $750 city fine on drivers who get into a traffic accident while talking on a cellphone or two-way radio.