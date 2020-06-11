Today is Thursday, June 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 10 candidates for the presidency had been offered as of that afternoon at the Republican National Convention being held at the Coliseum in Chicago. Among those nominated was Gov. Frank Lowden of Illinois.
In 1970, Elizabeth Marie Koebel received Urbana High School’s first Norris L. Brookens memorial scholarship. Dr. Brookens had served “wisely and well” on the Urbana school board for many years at the time of his death the previous summer, said school board President Dr. Lowell Fisher.
In 2005, fixing a mold problem in the Champaign County Nursing Home building under construction was expected to cost $100,000 to $300,000. The county recently asked for proposals from companies to treat mold in the wood and drywall in the northwest and southwest wings of the nursing home, which was being built on the county campus in east Urbana, east of the Brookens Administrative Center on Art Bartell Drive. Already, the county had had to treat mold in the southeast wing and in the building’s central core, spending $40,000 thus far.