Today is Friday, June 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Police were ridding the city of vicious dogs and had five recent notches to show for it. The previous night, Officer Tat Depuy was called to the high school building to kill a big dog that had been snapping at a passerby.
In 1971, 11 people were killed and 72 others were injured when Amtrak’s City of New Orleans train derailed near Salem. The dead included the train’s conductor, Carol R. Fletcher of Champaign.
In 2006, Dick Van Dyke and former castmate Rose Marie were to be the stars — via speakerphone — when David Van Deusen arrived in Danville to sign copies of his new book about the cast of Danville native Van Dyke’s eponymous sitcom. The event was set to be at the Danville Public Library. The book was called “To Twilo and Beyond! My Walnut Adventures with the Dick Van Dyke Show Cast.” Van Dyke, who grew up in Danville, was last in town two years previous to be honored as a Danville High School distinguished alumnus and attend a student performance of “Bye Bye Birdie.”