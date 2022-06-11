Today is Saturday, June 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Colonial movie theater in Urbana closed for an indefinite period, and there was a probability it would not reopen under Alcru company management. The theater had been losing money.
In 1972, it was, the word of its graduates, a transitional class that sat through the 100th commencement program at the University of Illinois. None of the protest symbols on mortarboards or signs that showed up at recent graduations were present.
In 2007, in his high school days, Daniel Thies got a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college-entrance exam. Now, the Yale University graduate had come back to Champaign preparing to teach students how to do well on similar tests. Thies, who graduated from Champaign Central High School in 2003, was offering test-preparation classes that summer as an instructor for Ivy Insiders, an organization formed by Ivy League graduates.