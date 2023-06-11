Today is Sunday, June 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Dr. Edmund James, president of the University of Illinois from 1904 to 1920, arrived in town from Chicago to watch commencement for the largest graduating class in UI history.
In 1973, University of Illinois Chancellor J.W. Peltason said he would recommend the Illini Union be allowed to sell beer and wine in the future, but declined to predict whether his recommendation would be adopted or how soon it could be implemented.
In 2008, a contingent of Rantoul leaders was to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to see if they could secure federal funding for cleanup of the former Chanute Air Force base. Rantoul Economic Development Director Robert Bruce said the estimate to clean up the former base, which closed in 1993, had been placed at $160 million.