Today is Thursday, June 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Gus T. Freeman, representing the heirs of the S.H. Busey estate, presented the Busey homestead on West University Avenue to the newly organized Urbana Memorial Hospital Association as a possible site for a new hospital.
In 1970, Illinois State University President Samuel Braden, wearied by campus turmoil and reaction to it, submitted his resignation to the Illinois State Board of Regents. “I no longer enjoy grappling with the problems that confront a college president today,” Braden said.
In 2005, as the parent company of Central Illinois Bank tried to rebound from two years of financial woes, it faced litigation from unhappy shareholders and a former employee who said they were kept in the dark about the company’s true financial situation. A consolidated class-action suit was been filed on behalf of shareholders against the bank’s parent company, Wisconsin-based CIB Marine Bancshares. Also named as defendants were several of the company’s current or former directors and the company’s accounting and auditing firm, KPMG LLP. CIB Marine shareholder Dennis Lewis was named as lead plaintiff.