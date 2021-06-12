Today is Saturday, June 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, plans for Urbana’s celebration of the Fourth of July, under the auspices of the Association of Commerce, were underway and would include fireworks at Crystal Lake Park. A water carnival was also being planned, with an illuminated boat parade.
In 1971, the Illinois Senate killed any chance of starting work the next year on an addition to the University of Illinois law school building and three other buildings on campus. They said the state didn’t have the money to pay for the projects.
In 2006, four members of a local bomb squad were returning to a home in Westville to finish disposing of explosives and chemicals found in a garage. The University of Illinois-Champaign Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responding to a domestic incident in Westville found chemicals and suspected explosive materials in the garage.