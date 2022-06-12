Today is Sunday, June 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, two members of two different road crews were killed in separate accidents. One was run over by a road grader as he tried to board it while it was in motion; the other was run over by a 5-ton construction truck.
In 1972, reappointment of members of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District board was blocked when Democrats cited a state law that no more than three members of the five-person commission could be from the same party.
In 2007, Main Street Bank & Trust planned to sell off five Champaign County branch offices to win approval from the Department of Justice for its parent company’s merger with First Busey Corp. In coming weeks, the bank was to look for a buyer for its offices at 1611 S. Prospect Ave. and 631 E. Green St., C; 410 N. Broadway Ave. and 1819-A S. Philo Road, U; and at Mahomet’s Eastwood Shopping Center.