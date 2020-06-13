Today is Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Ross Trevett of Champaign was arrested in Urbana for driving an automobile at 22 miles an hour.
In 1970, Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley gave his endorsement to Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s plan to use the state motor fuel tax for mass transit subsidies. “What is so sacred about the gas tax,” Daley asked. “This is for the people.”
In 2005, counterfeit bills — mostly $100s and $20s — had been appearing frequently in East Central Illinois. Eric Pingolt, resident agent-in-charge for the U.S. Secret Service in Springfield, said citizens and merchants needed to pay attention to the currency they receive.