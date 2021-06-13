Today is Sunday, June 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, it was unlikely that any members of the jury that voted to hang Wardell Jordan after his conviction on murder charges would get a crack at John Christmas when he was set to go on trial the next week for the murder of his wife.
In 1971, Sen. Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana, said he had not decided how he would vote on a House-passed bill that would lower the legal beer-drinking age in Illinois to 18.
In 2006, the University of Illinois had chosen a new Chief Illiniwek, but would he ever perform on campus? Could he be the last? With a month to go before the next UI Board of Trustees meeting, the university was still officially mum on the fate of the school’s 80-year-old symbol. Since the NCAA barred the UI from hosting postseason competitions so long as Chief Illiniwek was its symbol, administrators and trustees had been working behind the scenes to come up with a solution. The previous week, several former Chief Illiniweks met with university officials, and the previous month, two trustees traveled to Utah to gather input from American Indians.