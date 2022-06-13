Today is Monday, June 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, wire communications west of Champaign were out and interurban traffic was badly disarranged after a severe wind storm in the vicinity of Decatur and Springfield. The western part of Champaign County suffered some damage.
In 1972, beginning in September, all Champaign school district students were to receive new report cards -- ones that abandoned the traditional letter-grade system in favor of a more detailed and specific form.
In 2007, Champaign officials were recommending that a proposed downtown parking deck should have 600 spaces, 100 more spots than originally proposed, to meet the needs of the growing downtown area. The council got an update on the plans for the six-level parking deck and signed off on the larger structure, which was to be built on the southeast corner of Hill and Randolph streets. Expected to cost $12 million, the parking deck was to serve the M2 on Neil building then under construction in the vicinity and the downtown area in general.