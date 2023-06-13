Today is Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a swinging steel hook that slipped from a block and tackle knocked out a laborer who was working on the storm sewer construction on Logan Street. He was taken to the hospital for a cut to his face.
In 1973, local opposition was rising to a proposal from the Illinois Department of Transportation that would couple Green Street and Springfield Avenue and make Green a part of Illinois 10. The plan, which would cost about $2.2 million, would make Green one way eastbound from Russell Street in west Champaign to Fifth Street, and Springfield would become one way westbound from Russell to Third Street.
In 2008, Champaign school administrators were looking at other candidates for principal of Centennial High School after finalist Orlando Thomas withdrew from consideration, saying he would remain at Stratton Elementary School, where he just completed his first year as principal.