Today is Sunday, June 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County’s 750-mile road-oiling program was launched in Brown and Newcomb townships. Every township was to oil its roads that summer and the work would be in full swing in the next few days.
In 1970, state Rep. Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana, said he was “researching” an idea to make certain that students pay the cost of future disorder on state university campuses. Weaver said his basic idea was that students would be assessed a special fee that would be held in a separate account by the universities and would be rebated if there were no damages or damages were less than the amount collected.
In 2005, Fox/Atkins Development chose a management group to operate the new hotel on St. Mary’s Road across from the University of Illinois Assembly Hall. The West Paces Hotel Group, based in Atlanta, was selected to operate the 120-room hotel and an adjacent restaurant, developer Peter Fox said. The company, operated by former executives of the Ritz-Carlton chain, managed several hotels, including a 247-room hotel and conference center at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.