Today is Monday, June 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, with excavating of the basement of the new Rialto Theatre in Champaign almost completed, the 50 laborers on the job were ordered out when contractor A.W. Stoolman announced a 25 percent cut in wages, from 60 cents to 45 cents an hour ($9.10 to $6.80 an hour in today's dollars).
In 1971, Lt. Gov. Paul Simon told the 414 graduates of the Urbana High School Class of 1971 that although education was the greatest tool a person could have, “the world needs from you a special sense of dedication.” “We don't need a violent revolution,” he said, “we need hard-working men and women to effect changes and to improve our world.”
In 2006, there was still no date for the county's new nursing home to open, but two contractors had been given a deadline to answer for the delays. The Champaign County Board's facilities committee voted unanimously to give the Farnsworth Group and PKD Inc. until June 21 to provide solutions for problems with the new facility's heating and cooling systems. County officials had been reticent about the delays, but visitors to the new $20 million nursing home noticed that the system was not pushing enough air.