Today is Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Reat Kirby, under indictment on charges of rape and contributing to the delinquency of a 15-year-old Urbana girl, was fined $200 (about $3,400 in today’s dollars) and sentenced to six months in the county jail.
In 1972, the Urbana Park District developed a recreation program and budget for the use of the Thornburn School as a community recreation center.
In 2007, Campus Property Management was considering its options after the Urbana City Council recently declared two century-old homes on West Elm Street to be local historic landmarks, a move that jeopardized the company’s plans to demolish the homes and replace them with student apartments. The council voted to designate the properties at 502 and 504 W. Elm St. as local historic landmarks.