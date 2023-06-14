Today is Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the construction company working on the new Illinois Central subways bought a steam shovel at a cost of more than $11,000 (about $200,000 in today’s dollars) that was expected to greatly increase efficiency on the University Avenue excavation.
In 1973, despite talk that Illini Union Director Earl Finder would be reassigned, both University of Illinois Chancellor J.W. Peltason and Dean of Students Hugh Satterlee confirmed Finder’s position in recent letters to campus groups.
In 2008, Urbana’s city council at its next meeting will consider a proposal from Mayor Laurel Prussing that would increase the mayor’s salary by nearly 13 percent, to $56,412 from the current $50,000, effective May 1, 2009.