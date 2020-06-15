Today is Monday, June 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Dean David Kinley, recently offered the presidency of the University of Illinois, said he would accept the offer. "It may not be out of place in this connection to say a word about my own views of the early needs of the university," he wrote. "It is clear that we must have a higher salary scale. It is equally clear that we must resume our building program at as early a date as possible."
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie urged the Legislature to resist "strenuous opposition" and increase the state gasoline tax a half-cent a gallon to aid mass transit systems.
In 2005, the Champaign City Council chose Marci Dodds for a replacement seat in a lightning round, in contrast to the previous week's labored voting. Within 10 minutes and two votes, the downtown development proponent was selected over Champaign County Board member Deborah Frank Feinen, 38, to represent District 4. Dodds, 45, was to replace Jim Green, who had recently been re-elected, then resigned effective April 23 to take a job with a law firm that does business with the city.