Today is Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the University of Illinois relay team was to motor to Pasadena, Calif., to take part in the July 5 AAU meet. The team was to travel in an Overland car by way of the Lincoln Highway. They were to leave from Chicago on June 18.
In 1971, officials of General Paving Co. of Champaign announced that a 4.5-mile section of Interstate 74 between Mahomet and Mansfield was completed. The only unopened sections of I-74 across Illinois were between Mahomet and Bloomington.
In 2006, when Allerton Park Foreman Larry Corum was growing up in Urbana in the 1950s, he remembered a long archway of elm trees through the University of Illinois campus. When Dutch elm disease invaded East Central Illinois, it killed most of the trees. Corum and area arborists feared the same kind of devastation if the emerald ash borer arrived here. The borer had killed between 12 million and 15 million ash trees in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio since it was discovered in 2002. That week, state agriculture officials discovered some emerald ash borers in Kane County.