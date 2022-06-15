Today is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, prosecutors in the Waukegan trial of Gov. Len Small won an important victory when Judge Clair Edwards allowed them to present evidence of charts that showed the flow of state money to the hands of Chicago packers. Small was charged with conspiracy to steal state funds.
In 1972, Gov. Richard Ogilvie announced a $2.5 million state grant (about $17.25 million in today’s dollars) to Willard Airport that would make possible $5 million in improvements to the UI-owned airport. The grant, the largest ever in the airport’s history, was to finance runway extension and land acquisition.
In 2007, the pending departure of longtime Assistant City Manager Paul Berg led to a shakeup of top administrative staff in Champaign. Berg, 56, was to work his last day in Champaign on July 13 after 20 years with the city. He was to begin a new job July 30 as city manager in Eustis, Fla., a city of 17,000 in the central part of the state.