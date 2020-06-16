Today is Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the 49th annual commencement at the University of Illinois was held in the gymnasium annex. Some 950 degrees were awarded, 831 of them bachelor’s degrees. The commencement address was delivered by Robert E. Vinson, president of the University of Texas.
In 1970, the Urbana City Council approved a report recommending that a contract be negotiated with a Springfield firm to develop a five-year plan for a transit district.
In 2005, Champaign City Council members silently voted against a study session on smoke-free bars. The council used a straw vote to schedule study sessions, circulating a sheet of paper, and the motion only received four of the at least five votes necessary. The votes were not recorded in the minutes. The measure was so muted at the meeting that one veteran council member, Kathy Ennen, didn’t even know the study session was voted down. “I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m disappointed that we apparently didn’t even want to hear about the proposal. I’m embarrassed for the city.”