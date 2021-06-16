Today is Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors allowed Homer’s petition for a paved road, a half-mile in length, to connect the village with the proposed Vermilion County road that was to extend to the county line. The Homer road was to cost an estimated $7,000 ($107,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, package liquor stores in Champaign would be able to operate from noon Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday. The once-controversial issue hardly brought any discussion before a Champaign City Council vote. The Rev. Warren Swanson of the Bible Baptist Church berated council members after the vote, saying that it “gave the wolves and mobs what they wanted.”
In 2006, Champaign school district officials were looking into buying the Judah Christian School building. Superintendent Arthur Culver toured the building at 908 N. Prospect Ave., along with more than a half-dozen other administrators, an engineer, and Mark Ritz of BLDD Architects, which worked with the district on its unsuccessful building bond proposal. The district originally owned it, when it was Lottie Switzer Elementary School. It started as a four-room school in 1927. After 50 years, Lottie Switzer was closed in 1977, when the district faced declining enrollment.