Today is Thursday, June 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Wabash Railroad depots in Champaign and Urbana were being repainted, with gray superseding reddish brown as the standard color. There was a force of nine men on the job, and the work was being rushed through.
In 1972, Democrats on the Champaign County Board pushed for the appointment of Homer conservationist Bob Bales to the Champaign County Forest Preserve Commission.
In 2007, for the first time in 19 years, Illinois American Water was asking all Champaign County customers to restrict nonessential water use. “Since Sunday of last week, we’ve seen an average increase (in water usage) of 1 million gallons per day,” said Barry Suits, network operations manager for Illinois American Water. “We need our customers to help reduce the demand by conserving water until the dry weather breaks.”