Today is Friday, June 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a garage and a Ford car belonging to Herman Harris were destroyed in a fire at 406 N. Walnut St., C. Harris, a taxi driver, was able to remove a new Maxwell touring car before the flames reached it.
In 1973, the NCAA’s Committee on Drug Education was planning to institute a program of both voluntary and mandatory urine testing to combat drug abuse by athletes.
In 2008, three Vermilion County board members expressed their desire to see the Vermilion County Courthouse Annex building restored to its original sandstone exterior, but county officials were moving toward the cheaper option of restoring the stucco slipcover.