Today is Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County was set to have a big Independence Day celebration that year, thanks to the Boy Scouts and the county fair association. It was to be held July 5 at the fairgrounds and would include horse racing, airplane stunts, vaudeville entertainment, a cavalry demonstration, band concerts, dancing and a $1,000 fireworks display.
In 1970, many if not most of the charges filed in court after a series of disturbances the previous month at the University of Illinois were being wiped out by State’s Attorney Lawrence Johnson.
In 2005, a cab operator who transported low-income people to medical services in Champaign-Urbana said the state’s foot-dragging on paying Medicaid bills is putting him out of business. “The state of Illinois is about to bankrupt me,” said Ken Shorkey of Urbana, who operates two cab businesses, Mommy’s Cab and Special Care Transport. Shorkey said both those businesses would provide their last rides June 30, and he would move on to another career.