Today is Friday, June 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, under the supervision of the chamber of commerce, the Champaign High School swimming pool was to be opened June 19. Ladies were invited Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and men Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
In 1972, Mrs. Jane Hayes Rader of Anna, whose family developed the DuQuoin State Fair, was expected to be recommended by Republicans as a candidate for trustees to the University of Illinois. Other GOP members to be selected were William Karnes of Chicago and Ralph Hahn of Springfield.
In 2007, the previous year, the C-U Schools Foundation gave $43,000 to Champaign and Urbana teachers to be used for, among other things, a music technology lab, library books and a special-education newsletter. It was a record amount for them to give away. But officials say they could be doing much more. Board Vice Chair Phil Van Ness said the foundation needed to adopt the professional development approach of other fundraising organizations, such as the University of Illinois Foundation. “You can’t be a one-man band and move on all this stuff,” Van Ness said.