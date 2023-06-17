Today is Saturday, June 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a misunderstanding on the part of the low bidders to build the hard road from Urbana to Deers and southward to Philo prompted the Champaign County board of supervisors to cancel the bids and re-advertise.
In 1973, beginning this fall, the University of Illinois’ Department of Secondary and Continuing Education will offer a new bilingual-bicultural program for students interested in teaching Spanish-speaking youth.
In 2008, John Deere & Co. plans to spend $1 million to create a John Deere Technology Innovation Center in the University of Illinois Research Park.