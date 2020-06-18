Today is Thursday, June 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the electric burglar alarm at the Jos. Kuhn & Co. store in Champaign thwarted the attempted ninth burglary in Champaign, the intruders having gotten so far as to throw a rope through an opening they had made in the store’s skylight. But when the wires below the skylight came into contact with the rope, it sounded the alarm on the street. The burglar alarm was so delicately poised that on several occasions it had started of its own accord.
In 1970, Champaign County and its major cities of Champaign and Urbana continued to grow in the 1960s to a total county population of 162,107. Champaign’s preliminary 1970 Census population was 55,976, an increase of 6,393. Urbana’s was 32,624, an increase of 5,330.
In 2005, about 240 former high school dropouts were set to graduate from Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield. Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, sponsored by the Illinois National Guard, is a comprehensive quasi-military youth corps based in Rantoul aimed at helping high school dropouts earn their general equivalency diplomas.