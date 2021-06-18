Today is Friday, June 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the University of Illinois appropriations bill was approved by the state Senate, 41-0. It was rumored the governor would cut it by $1 million ($15.3 million in today’s dollars).
In 1971, 15 new buses for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District were to arrive by the middle of the next month, according to MTD Managing Director Tom Evans, who said “we will probably begin” service to Champaign-Urbana on Aug. 1.
In 2006, like thousands of area high school graduates, Robert McKibben recently accepted his diploma with pride. He just took a longer and more dangerous route than most. McKibben, who turned 81 that week, left high school early to fight for his country, as did many of the 987,000 Illinoisans who served in World War II. “I think he would have graduated with the Class of 1943, but he took a slight detour in the South Pacific,” said son Michael McKibben, who worked with Champaign Central High School to get his father’s diploma. “My dad waited 65 years for this.”